Tap Into Soul is more than a concert. It's a full-scale entertainment experience that combines exceptional vocals, world-class tap dancing, and a talented live band performing some of the most beloved songs of the past several decades.

Led by vocalist and tap dancer Solomon Jaye, the show moves effortlessly through soul, R&B, funk, pop, and contemporary favorites. Audiences can expect music made famous by artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, all delivered with energy, personality, and remarkable musicianship.

What sets Tap Into Soul apart is Jaye's ability to combine singing and tap dancing into a seamless performance. His rhythmic footwork becomes part of the music itself, adding an exciting visual element that keeps audiences engaged from beginning to end.

Whether you're coming for the music, the dancing, or simply a great night out, Tap Into Soul offers something for every generation. Filled with familiar songs, infectious energy, and plenty of moments that will have audiences clapping along, this is live entertainment at its most enjoyable.

