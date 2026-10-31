Taste of Yoga
Taste of Yoga
Expect 25 minute back-to-back "tastes" of yoga from various studios + health n wellness & spa experience stations AND an awesome yogi swag bag. Take as many classes as you want and leave the rest. Feel free to ebb n flow in as you wish. :) No rules.
The Studio Line-Up:
11 am: Doors Open + check out the experience stations!
11:30 am: Opening Breathwork Permission to Pause with BREATH IS LIFE
12 pm: Vinyasa Flow w/ Zen Riot Studio + Wellness
12:30 pm: Strengthening Yoga w/ THE LITL STUDIO
1 pm: Align + Flow w/ Align Wellness Spa
1:30 pm: Power Vinyasa Flow w/ YogaSix Idaho
2:00 pm : Hatha w/ Sunken Shala
3 pm Event Ends
EXPERIENCES + SHOPPING:
The Portal : bloom bar
doTERRA aromatherapy + raffle with Summit Life Chiropractic
flash tattoos (for purchase) Blooming Ray
angel card readings Natalia Reiki Healing
one-on-one assisted stretch demo StretchLab
red light facial Face Foundrie
ring pops + jewelry sizing Meg&Mae Fine Jewelry
PEMF demos Kaia Glow Wellness
free class cards, stickers and a raffle YogaSix Idaho
5-Minute Nervous System Check-In Breath is Life
class pass card + stickers Zen Riot Studio
lavender eye masks Sunken Shala
raffle The LITL Studio
National Partner Samples :
Gatorade
Karma Nuts
Cove Soda
Recover 180
Mberry