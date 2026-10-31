Taste of Yoga

Expect 25 minute back-to-back "tastes" of yoga from various studios + health n wellness & spa experience stations AND an awesome yogi swag bag. Take as many classes as you want and leave the rest. Feel free to ebb n flow in as you wish. :) No rules.

The Studio Line-Up:

11 am: Doors Open + check out the experience stations!

11:30 am: Opening Breathwork Permission to Pause with BREATH IS LIFE

12 pm: Vinyasa Flow w/ Zen Riot Studio + Wellness

12:30 pm: Strengthening Yoga w/ THE LITL STUDIO

1 pm: Align + Flow w/ Align Wellness Spa

1:30 pm: Power Vinyasa Flow w/ YogaSix Idaho

2:00 pm : Hatha w/ Sunken Shala

3 pm Event Ends

EXPERIENCES + SHOPPING:

The Portal : bloom bar

doTERRA aromatherapy + raffle with Summit Life Chiropractic

flash tattoos (for purchase) Blooming Ray

angel card readings Natalia Reiki Healing

one-on-one assisted stretch demo StretchLab

red light facial Face Foundrie

ring pops + jewelry sizing Meg&Mae Fine Jewelry

PEMF demos Kaia Glow Wellness

free class cards, stickers and a raffle YogaSix Idaho

5-Minute Nervous System Check-In Breath is Life

class pass card + stickers Zen Riot Studio

lavender eye masks Sunken Shala

raffle The LITL Studio

National Partner Samples :

Gatorade

Karma Nuts

Cove Soda

Recover 180

Mberry