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Tattoos & Tarot

Tattoos & Tarot

Intentional ink and intuitive readings

Saturday, October 17
11 AM–8 PM

Join us for a day of $100 flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists, plus complimentary tarot, astrology, and angel card readings by thewuwu lightworkers.

$100 TATTOOS
Tattoo appointments open for booking on October 9. Any remaining openings on event day will be available for walk-ins.

COMPLIMENTARY LIVE READINGS
Walk-in only and first come, first served.

Ink Spa Tattoos + Tarot
$100
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

hello@inkspa.com
Ink Spa Tattoos + Tarot
404 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702-7129
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com
https://www.inkspa.com/tattoos-tarot