Tattoos & Tarot

Intentional ink and intuitive readings

Saturday, October 17

11 AM–8 PM

Join us for a day of $100 flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists, plus complimentary tarot, astrology, and angel card readings by thewuwu lightworkers.

$100 TATTOOS

Tattoo appointments open for booking on October 9. Any remaining openings on event day will be available for walk-ins.

COMPLIMENTARY LIVE READINGS

Walk-in only and first come, first served.