Tattoos & Tarot
Tattoos & Tarot
Intentional ink and intuitive readings
Saturday, October 17
11 AM–8 PM
Join us for a day of $100 flash tattoos from four Ink Spa artists, plus complimentary tarot, astrology, and angel card readings by thewuwu lightworkers.
$100 TATTOOS
Tattoo appointments open for booking on October 9. Any remaining openings on event day will be available for walk-ins.
COMPLIMENTARY LIVE READINGS
Walk-in only and first come, first served.
Ink Spa Tattoos + Tarot
$100
11:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
hello@inkspa.com
Ink Spa Tattoos + Tarot
404 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702-7129
2083156664
hello@inkspa.com