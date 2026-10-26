Tease Academy's Winter Burlesque Series

Everyone deserves a little sparkle and a whole lotta shimmy. Whether you're stage-curious or already practicing, all are welcome. Each week is themed, fabulous, and full of juicy tips from seasoned performers. Optional stage time Dec. 20th for the Student Showcase.

11/08 - Crowd Choreo Intensive w/Muff Jones

4:15 - 6:15pm - Lecture/Movement

New to floor shows or want to increase your skills while working a crowd? This intensive is part lecture, part drill, and a whole lotta movement.

11/15 - Combat Insecurities of the Stage w/Calypso Pearl

4:15 - 5:15pm - Lecture

A psychological approach to combating self doubt and insecurities as a performer. Burlesque isn’t just for the body it fuels the mind too!

11/15 - Hollywood Waves w/Kay Chula

5:30 - 6:30pm - Hair!

Learn from the vintage goddess of herself as she guides students through the creation of the wavy bouncy Hollywood waves!

11/22 - Musicality w/Papi Cock

4:15 - 5:15pm - Movement (Tempo)

This movement class emphasizes musicality, technique, and tempo, helping dancers move with precision while building confidence.

11/22 - Corsets Movement w/Muff Jones

5:30 - 6:30 pm - Lecture/Movement

This class is all about corsets, how to size them, where to get them, and how to move in them. Students will learn corset choreo!

11/29 - Robe Dancing Intensive w/Muff Jones

4:30 - 6:15pm - Movement

Sometimes all you need is one costume piece! This class is all about robes, fabric flow, and how to make it your only piece needed for an act. Students will learn robe choreo!

Burlesque Bundle (All 7 workshops) $160

*Payment plan options available upon request*

Ala Carte (per workshop 1 hour $25 or 2 hour/intensives $45)

Venmo: Muff-Jones Memo: Class name

