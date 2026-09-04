Teen Paint Night

Open to ages 13- 17!

If your teen is a creative spirit and likes to body double while creating, this event is for them! We know how crazy the first weeks of school are, so let your teen unwind with friends!

We'll have all of our painting activities available from 6pm- 8:30pm Friday the 18th for teens to paint while hanging out with other teens!

They will have the option of painting how they want on a paint pour canvas or one of our 3D prints! Or at the start of he evening we'll demo a beginner paint pour technique and they will be able to creat thier own after!

Paint poured canvases will be available the following Wednesday. There is an option for a gloss coat for $5 and a Thursday pick up!

We will have a sign in sheet for parents, so we can make sure teens make it home safe! Please do not drop off your teen and leave.