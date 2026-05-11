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Teen Storytelling Workshop

Teen Storytelling Workshop

Everyone has a story to tell. Unearth your own and learn how to share it with others!

Join us at our unBound branch as Story Story Night leads a workshop for teens. Learn how to tell your story in a way that hooks your audience.

This workshop is a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Open Mic that will be at Ruszoni's Pizza on July 15 at 6 pm.

Meridian Library unBound
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Meridian Library District- unBound
208-888-4451
www.mld.org
Meridian Library unBound
722 E 2nd St
Meridian, Idaho 83642
208-888-4451
https://www.mld.org