Teen Storytelling Workshop
Teen Storytelling Workshop
Everyone has a story to tell. Unearth your own and learn how to share it with others!
Join us at our unBound branch as Story Story Night leads a workshop for teens. Learn how to tell your story in a way that hooks your audience.
This workshop is a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Open Mic that will be at Ruszoni's Pizza on July 15 at 6 pm.
Meridian Library unBound
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District- unBound
208-888-4451