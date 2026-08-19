Terry Reilly 55th Anniversary Celebratioin

Terry Reilly will celebrate 55 years of service to the community with a joyous Garden Party celebration, including dinner, live and silent auction items, a dessert dash and memories.

Terry Reilly Health Services is a nonprofit organization providing medical, dental, behavioral health and support services on a sliding scale for 45,000 patients at more than 20 locations in Ada, Canyon and Owyhee counties in Southwest Idaho.

Our organization was founded in 1971 as a single clinic serving farmworkers and their families. At the gala, we’ll celebrate Terry Reilly's legacy of caring and the continued call to ensure everyone in our community has access to healthcare.

Major sponsors include PacificSource, Care Source, InterPath Laboratory, Delta Dental, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus and SelectHealth.

At the event, the winner of a shed will be announced. The 10- x 10-foot shed will be custom built and delivered by Stor-Mor. The shed is sponsored by Signature Roofing.