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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

TGIF Concert Series presented by Toyota: Banshee Tree

TGIF Concert Series presented by Toyota: Banshee Tree

The TGIF Concert Series Present: Banshee tree On stage from 6:30 to 9:30
Brundage Mountain’s grassy, green base-area amphitheater provides plenty of room to spread out while you enjoy the fresh air and sounds of summer!

Friday concerts are FREE, no tickets are necessary. (Please note: No outside food or beverage is allowed in the concert venue.

Food & Refreshments:
An outdoor bar and snack shack will be conveniently located on the plaza. For those looking for a full meal, Smoky’s Bar & Grill will offer extended hours with full menu offerings. Order it ‘to go’ and take it to your spot on the lawn. Seating on the Smoky’s deck is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Brundage Mountain Resort
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Brundage Mountain Resort
https://brundage.com/event/tgif-concert-series-presented-by-toyota-banshee-tree/

Artist Group Info

Banshee Tree
https://banshee-tree.com/
Brundage Mountain Resort
3890 Goose Lake Rd,
McCall, Idaho 83638
https://brundage.com/event/tgif-concert-series-presented-by-toyota-banshee-tree/