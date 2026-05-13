TGIF Concert Series presented by Toyota: Columbia Jones

The TGIF Concert Series Present: Columbia Jones On stage from 6:30 to 9:30

Opening music starts at 5:30

Brundage Mountain’s grassy, green base-area amphitheater provides plenty of room to spread out while you enjoy the fresh air and sounds of summer!

Friday concerts are FREE, no tickets are necessary. (Please note: No outside food or beverage is allowed in the concert venue.

Food & Refreshments:

An outdoor bar and snack shack will be conveniently located on the plaza. For those looking for a full meal, Smoky’s Bar & Grill will offer extended hours with full menu offerings. Order it ‘to go’ and take it to your spot on the lawn. Seating on the Smoky’s deck is available on a first-come, first-served basis.