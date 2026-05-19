TGIF Concert Series presented by Toyota: Tylor & The train Robbers
TGIF Concert Series presented by Toyota: Tylor & The train Robbers
The TGIF Concert Series Present: Tylor & The train RobbersOn stage from 6:30 to 9:30
Opening music starts at 5:30
Brundage Mountain’s grassy, green base-area amphitheater provides plenty of room to spread out while you enjoy the fresh air and sounds of summer!
Friday concerts are FREE, no tickets are necessary. (Please note: No outside food or beverage is allowed in the concert venue.
Food & Refreshments:
An outdoor bar and snack shack will be conveniently located on the plaza. For those looking for a full meal, Smoky’s Bar & Grill will offer extended hours with full menu offerings. Order it ‘to go’ and take it to your spot on the lawn. Seating on the Smoky’s deck is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Brundage Mountain Resort
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Brundage Mountain Resort
3890 Goose Lake Rd,McCall, Idaho 83638