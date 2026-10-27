The Ad Break: Nathan Warner

Take a break. Take some notes. The best creative direction doesn’t always start with a formal brief. Sometimes it starts with a beer and a good conversation.

Join us for the first lunch in Boise Advertising Federation's (BAF) Ad Break speaker series, where designer and creative director Nathan Warner shares how building real relationships (and real trust) helps him get to the pain points that actually matter. You’ll see how he organizes the insights he collects along the way, which ones shaped the final work, and which ones never made it off the napkin.

You’ll walk away with: A repeatable way to turn real conversations into creative direction.

About the Speaker: Nathan Warner is a designer and creative director who helps businesses grow through thoughtful design, strategy, and storytelling. With a background in fine art, graphic design, and branding, and roots in the creative cultures of skateboarding and action sports, he brings a hands-on, collaborative approach to every project. Based in Boise, he works with brands to build meaningful identities and creative experiences that connect with people.

About The Ad Break: The Ad Break is BAF’s lunchtime speaker series, where advertising, marketing, and creative pros take a break from the break room. Come for a casual talk or Q&A with someone worth listening to, and stay for lunch with 45-50 of your Treasure Valley peers: agency lifers, in-house marketers, freelancers, and students.