The Aquabats at Treefort Music Hall

Since their formation in 1994 in Orange County, The Aquabats have been punk rock’s superheroes, dedicated to injecting harmless fun into a music scene that often took itself too seriously. The band was established with a unique vision that includes their iconic Paul Frank-designed “power belts,” trademark rash guards, black eye masks, and “anti-negativity” helmets, along with entertaining onstage antics. This distinctive approach quickly gained traction, earning The Aquabats a fiercely loyal following that spans multiple generations.

Over the years, the band’s music and lineup have evolved, even featuring a stint by Blink 182’s Travis Barker as drummer “Baron Von Tito.” Their extensive discography includes standout albums like “The Return of the Aquabats” (1996), “The Fury of the Aquabats!” (1997), “The Aquabats vs. The Floating Eye of Death” (1999), and many more.

In 2012, The Aquabats debuted “The Aquabats! Super Show!,” a live-action musical action comedy television series on the Hub Network. The show received multiple Daytime EMMY nominations and one win, showcasing the band’s versatility beyond the music scene.

The Aquabats! celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2024, releasing the fan-funded full-length studio album, FINALLY! The 30th-anniversary festivities concluded in December with an epic two-night sold-out extravaganza at their home venue, The Glass House in Pomona, CA, where Aquabats old and new came together to play two setlists of favorites voted on by their loyal fans.

The current lineup comprises Christian Jacobs as “The MC Bat Commander” (lead singer), Chad Larson as “Crash McLarson” (bass, vocals), Ian Fowles as “Eaglebones Falconhawk” (guitar), Richard Falomir as “Ricky Fitness” (drums), and James Briggs as “Jimmy the Robot” (keyboards, woodwinds, vocals). An extended lineup often includes Boyd Terry as “Cat Boy” (trumpet), Corey Pollock as “Chainsaw The Prince of Karate” (guitar), and Matt Gorney as “Gorney” (keys).

Get ready to join The Aquabats on their unique musical journey as they celebrate three decades of bringing joy, entertainment, and a touch of superhero flair to the world of punk rock!