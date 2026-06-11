The Boise Mountain Festival
The Boise Mountain Festival
The Boise Mountain Festival, happening June 27th, is a fun, community-focused celebration for mountain bikers of all levels. Expect a day packed full of activities, including:
- Group rides
- Mountain bike clinics
- The annual Whip-Off competition
- Raffles and prizes
- Expert panels throughout the day
The Boise Mountain Bike Festival is a fantastic way to kick off the summer season on the mountain – we’ll see you out there!
Bogus Basin Idaho
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
JamesBaker607@boisestate.edu