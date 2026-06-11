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The Boise Mountain Festival

The Boise Mountain Festival

The Boise Mountain Festival, happening June 27th, is a fun, community-focused celebration for mountain bikers of all levels. Expect a day packed full of activities, including:

  • Group rides
  • Mountain bike clinics
  • The annual Whip-Off competition
  • Raffles and prizes
  • Expert panels throughout the day

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival is a fantastic way to kick off the summer season on the mountain – we’ll see you out there!

Bogus Basin Idaho
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

JamesBaker607@boisestate.edu
Bogus Basin Idaho
race@bogusbasin.org
https://bogusbasin.org/community-race-series/