The Cabin Presents: R.F. Kuang

Rebecca F. Kuang, one of the most electrifying voices in contemporary literature, will take The Egyptian Theatre stage to talk about her upcoming book, Taipei Story.

This event will be on Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 PM (doors at 6:00 PM) at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise (700 W. Main Street, Boise, ID, 83702).

This event is part of The Cabin Presents series.

Rebecca F. Kuang is the #1 New York Times and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, Yellowface, and Katabasis. Her work has won the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, and British Book Awards.

A Marshall Scholar, she has an MPhil in Chinese Studies from Cambridge and an MSc in Contemporary Chinese Studies from Oxford. She is now pursuing a PhD in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale, where she studies diaspora, contemporary Sinophone literature, and Asian American literature.