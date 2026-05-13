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The Cabin Presents: R.F. Kuang

The Cabin Presents: R.F. Kuang

Rebecca F. Kuang, one of the most electrifying voices in contemporary literature, will take The Egyptian Theatre stage to talk about her upcoming book, Taipei Story.

This event will be on Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 PM (doors at 6:00 PM) at the Egyptian Theatre in Boise (700 W. Main Street, Boise, ID, 83702).

This event is part of The Cabin Presents series.

Rebecca F. Kuang is the #1 New York Times and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, Yellowface, and Katabasis. Her work has won the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, and British Book Awards.

A Marshall Scholar, she has an MPhil in Chinese Studies from Cambridge and an MSc in Contemporary Chinese Studies from Oxford. She is now pursuing a PhD in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale, where she studies diaspora, contemporary Sinophone literature, and Asian American literature.

The Egyptian Theatre
50-65
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Cabin
2083318000
info@thecabinidaho.org
TheCabinIdaho.org

Artist Group Info

R.F. Kuang
https://www.rfkuang.com
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/