The Cabin Presents: R.F. Kuang

Join The Cabin for an evening at the Egyptian Theatre with R.F. Kuang, the decorated author of bestsellers like the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, Yellowface, and Katabasis, as she debuts her latest novel.

Each ticket also includes a hardcover copy of Taipei Story!

Rebecca F. Kuang is the #1 New York Times and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, Yellowface, and Katabasis. Her work has won the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, and British Book Awards. A Marshall Scholar, she has an MPhil in Chinese Studies from Cambridge and an MSc in Contemporary Chinese Studies from Oxford. She is now pursuing a PhD in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale, where she studies diaspora, contemporary Sinophone literature, and Asian American literature.