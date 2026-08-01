The Getaway Block Party is a one-day summer celebration of local music, art, food, nightlife, and culture in the heart of downtown Boise. With this end of season event, we’re bringing together hundreds of community members from across the valley to discover up-and-coming musicians, artists, businesses, and vendors. This unforgettable event will transform the Idaho Film Society, a local non-profit housed in the historic Greyhound Bus Station, into a vibrant destination with three stages, visual art installations and a marketplace. All bar and alcohol sales will be donated to the Idaho Film Society.