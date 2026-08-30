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The Haunting at Valkyrie Arms

The Haunting at Valkyrie Arms

This will be a fun filled event at Valkyrie arms.

Bring your best costume as Alaric Radio will be giving away prizes for best costume. One for kids and one for adults. There will also be vendors( who will have candy for the kids to trick or treat, food trucks, decorations and Zombie shooting (digitally) at the facility for a low cost.

This is an all ages event and free to attend to celebrate Halloween. So bring your best costume and lets have some fun.

Valkyrie Arms
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Alaric Radio
2089992700
tunesbyalaric@gmail.com
Valkyrie Arms
272 SW 5th Ave #400
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)813-8780
info@valkyriearmstraining.com
https://valkyriearmstraining.com/