The Last Wild Buffalo @ The Neurolux
The Last Wild Buffalo @ The Neurolux
Makers of folk, and bringers of stoke The Last Wild Buffalo takes over Neurolux with support from Tilted Earth and Jay William Miller
The Neurolux
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
The Last Wild Buffalo
kaden@osaremanagement.com
The Neurolux
111 N 11th StBoise, Idaho 83702
208.343.0886
info@neurolux.com
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