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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

The Last Wild Buffalo @ The Neurolux

The Last Wild Buffalo @ The Neurolux

Makers of folk, and bringers of stoke The Last Wild Buffalo takes over Neurolux with support from Tilted Earth and Jay William Miller

The Neurolux
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Last Wild Buffalo
kaden@osaremanagement.com
https://thelastwildbuffalo.com/
The Neurolux
111 N 11th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208.343.0886
info@neurolux.com
https://dice.fm/partner/tickets/event/eo8dg2-the-last-wild-buffalo-26th-jun-neurolux-boise-tickets?dice_id=9336198&amp;dice_channel=web&amp;dice_tags=organic&amp;dice_campaign=DICE&amp;dice_feature=mio_marketing&amp;_branch_match_id=1569791051034719335&amp;utm_source=web&amp;utm_campaign=DICE&amp;utm_medium=mio_marketing&amp;_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXz8nMy9ZLyUxO1UvL1Y80S0wyszSwNDE3T7GvK0pNSy0qysxLj08qyi8vTi2ydc4oys9NBQA4xi3rOwAAAA%3D%3D