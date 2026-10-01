THE ROCKY HORROR DRAG SHOW not just a night out but a cult classic experience!

Grab your fishnets, pearls, and rubber gloves— it’s time to do the Time Warp again!

Join us for a glitter-drenched shadow cast tribute to the cult classic that redefined midnight movies, but it’s on a work night so ours starts at 8pm. Our fabulous cast brings the musical numbers right in front of the screen to life, as you watch the movie, bringing it all to life in glorious technicolor drag.

This isn’t a night to sit quietly in the dark. Every audience member gets a prop bag loaded with the classic call-and-response tools of the trade — because at The Rocky Horror Drag Show, YOU are part of the cast. Talk back to the screen. Throw what you’re told to throw. Dance in the aisles. Lose your inhibitions (and maybe your dignity) right along with Brad and Janet and don’t forget to tip the performers!

Whether you’re a seasoned Transylvanian veteran who knows every callback by heart, or a sweet little virgin experiencing the ritual for the very first time — come as you are, and leave a little more fabulous than you arrived.

Performances: October 27,28, 29

Show Time: 8:00 PM

Don’t dream it — be there.

TICKET OPTIONS! Each ticket comes with your bag of interactive props for the show!