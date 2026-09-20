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The Wildwoods at Shrine Social Club

The Wildwoods at Shrine Social Club

Come spend an evening with The Wildwoods, an Americana folk trio from Lincoln, Nebraska, known for their soaring three-part harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and magnetic live chemistry. With violin, guitar, upright bass, and voices that weave effortlessly together, their music blends the warmth and nostalgia of classic folk with a fresh, modern sound. Fans of Watchhouse, Nickel Creek, Gillian Welch, and The Milk Carton Kids will feel right at home. Come see why The Wildwoods have been winning over audiences across the country, one room at a time.

Shrine Social Club
$26.20
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shrine Social Club
(208) 244-0875
info@shrinesocialclub.com
https://shrinesocialclub.com/

Artist Group Info

The Wildwoods
thewildwoodsband@gmail.com
https://www.thewildwoodsband.com/
Shrine Social Club
1118 W. Idaho St.
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://shrinesocialclub.com/shows/