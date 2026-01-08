Third Annual Fika Food + Funk

Fika Food + Funk is for the foodie, by the foodies.A one-of-a-kind seasonal shopping celebrating locally made ingredients, speciality foods, and funky finds for the kitchen with, the culinary curious, and the foodie in all of us.Wind down with us on a Wednesday night at Split Rail Winery in Garden City, Idaho, for a delightful three-hour experience filled with delicious discoveries, funky tunes, and a uniquely curated holiday shopping experience featuring local specialty food purveyors from across the Treasure Valley.From artisan breads and handcrafted confections to distinctive sauces, sauerkraut, jams, jellies and specialty pantry treasures, discover an eclectic collection of locally made goodness. Meet the makers, sample their creations, uncover new favorites, and find inspired gifts for the foodies, hosts, entertainers, and culinary adventurers on your holiday list.An intimate gathering of independent makers and food lovers, Fika is an opportunity to indulge in locally procured tasty treats while grooving to some funky beats. Come curious, bring your friends, and enjoy a little midweek magic as you shop exclusively local.A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRAThe first 20 attendees will receive a complimentary Fika swag bag filled with delicious surprises and goodies generously contributed by our participating vendors.Split Rail Winery will have wine and small charcuterie trays featuring some of our vendor products for purchase, making it easy to settle in, socialize, and savor the experience.Come for the food. Stay for the funk. Shop for the holidays.*** Bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots if you so choose **