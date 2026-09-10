Thrive: Community Wellness Festival is a FREE full day celebration of health and wellness for the whole community! Thrive has something for everyone - from invigorating dance, yoga, and pilates classes, to mindfulness and breathwork workshops, functional medicine talks, and hands-on art and journaling experiences. Explore a vibrant vendor marketplace bursting with local knowledge and skills, grab a bite from delicious food trucks, win fantastic prizes from the raffle, get your face painted, get a new tattoo, and add your mark to our Community Art Project.

Great people. Great energy. Great info — all in one day.

And it's completely FREE.

100% of proceeds support Upward Inertia, a local nonprofit using yoga therapy and wellness education to improve the holistic health of Idaho's most vulnerable.

