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Thrive: Community Wellness Festival

Thrive: Community Wellness Festival

Thrive: Community Wellness Festival is a FREE full day celebration of health and wellness for the whole community! Thrive has something for everyone - from invigorating dance, yoga, and pilates classes, to mindfulness and breathwork workshops, functional medicine talks, and hands-on art and journaling experiences. Explore a vibrant vendor marketplace bursting with local knowledge and skills, grab a bite from delicious food trucks, win fantastic prizes from the raffle, get your face painted, get a new tattoo, and add your mark to our Community Art Project.

Great people. Great energy. Great info — all in one day.
And it's completely FREE.

100% of proceeds support Upward Inertia, a local nonprofit using yoga therapy and wellness education to improve the holistic health of Idaho's most vulnerable.

JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upward Inertia
Hello@upwardinertia.com
JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
1000 West Myrtle Street
Boise, Idaho 83702