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Thursday Social Club-Sing & Sip

Thursday Social Club-Sing & Sip

Ready for a Thursday night done right? Join us in person for Sing & Sip! Whether you love the spotlight or just love a good sing-along, come down for great tunes, fantastic spirits, and an awesome crowd. Don't sing, then choose from our many board games and get social.

No Cover Charge! To support our local performers and keep the doors free, we kindly ask for a two-item minimum purchase per guest.

Watson's Mystery Café and Spirits
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07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Watsons Mystery Cafe
2087790092
events.watsons@gmail.com
https://watsonsboise.com
Watson's Mystery Café and Spirits
8001 W Fairview Ave
Boise, Idaho 83704
2087790092
watsonsmysterycafe@gmail.com
https://watsonsboise.com