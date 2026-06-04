Thursday Social Club-Sing & Sip
Thursday Social Club-Sing & Sip
Ready for a Thursday night done right? Join us in person for Sing & Sip! Whether you love the spotlight or just love a good sing-along, come down for great tunes, fantastic spirits, and an awesome crowd. Don't sing, then choose from our many board games and get social.
No Cover Charge! To support our local performers and keep the doors free, we kindly ask for a two-item minimum purchase per guest.
Watson's Mystery Café and Spirits
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07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Watsons Mystery Cafe
2087790092
events.watsons@gmail.com
Watson's Mystery Café and Spirits
8001 W Fairview AveBoise, Idaho 83704
2087790092
watsonsmysterycafe@gmail.com