Toltec Energy Dance Class
Toltec Energy Dance Class
Toltec Energy Dance Class
Discover a moving meditation combining intentional movement, breath, awareness, and focused attention. Inspired by Toltec teachings, Toltec Energy Dance uses simple movement practices to cultivate presence, quiet the internal dialogue, increase awareness, and strengthen intent.
Instructor Chad Rinn brings more than 30 years of study and practice on the Toltec path. No dance experience is necessary. This is a six-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $88 registration fee includes all six classes. Instructor: Chad Rinn
Yoga for Life
$88
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Starbelly School of Dance
2088916609
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chad Rinn
starbellyschoolofdance@gmail.com
Yoga for Life
3065 North Cole RoadBoise, Idaho 83704
2086173068
y4lstudio@gmail.com