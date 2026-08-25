Toltec Energy Dance Class

Discover a moving meditation combining intentional movement, breath, awareness, and focused attention. Inspired by Toltec teachings, Toltec Energy Dance uses simple movement practices to cultivate presence, quiet the internal dialogue, increase awareness, and strengthen intent.

Instructor Chad Rinn brings more than 30 years of study and practice on the Toltec path. No dance experience is necessary. This is a six-week course that meets once a week for one hour. The $88 registration fee includes all six classes. Instructor: Chad Rinn