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Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium

Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium

The Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Luke’s Central Plaza Auditorium, Boise. It brings together healthcare professionals, building operations teams and engineers to explore the intersection of climate change and health. Speaker panels will explore Idaho’s three largest climate threats — heat, droughts and wildfires — through science, health implications and local community action. This year, the symposium is held in honor of Dr. Terry O’Connor, whose final work called us to recognize that climate is not separate from health, but central to it.

St. Luke's Plaza
10/75
08:00 AM - 03:45 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Idaho Clinitians for Climate and Health
idahocch@gmail.com
https://www.idahocliniciansforclimateandhealth.org/

Artist Group Info

hurta@slhs.org
St. Luke's Plaza
720 E Park Blvd
Boise, Idaho 83712
2089726144
hurta@slhs.org
https://stlukesonline.org/en/healthier-communities/classes-and-events/treasure-valley-regional-climate-and-health-symposium/