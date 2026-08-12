The Treasure Valley Regional Climate and Health Symposium will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Luke’s Central Plaza Auditorium, Boise. It brings together healthcare professionals, building operations teams and engineers to explore the intersection of climate change and health. Speaker panels will explore Idaho’s three largest climate threats — heat, droughts and wildfires — through science, health implications and local community action. This year, the symposium is held in honor of Dr. Terry O’Connor, whose final work called us to recognize that climate is not separate from health, but central to it.