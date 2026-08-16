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Tree City Tease: Sunday Burlesque

Tree City Tease: Sunday Burlesque

Join us every first and third Sunday at Pengilly's Saloon for our burlesque-focused open stage shows!

We have new performers cutting their teeth on rhinestones and established performers bringing fresh acts. A free show on a Sunday? Let's start the week off right.

Doors at 7, Show at 8

Tipping is encouraged. Screaming is mandatory.

21+ (Free entry, Donations appreciated)

Pengilly’s Saloon
513 W Main St. Boise, ID

Pengilly's Saloon
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every month on Sunday through Dec 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Tree City Tease
treecitytease@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/TreeCityTease
Pengilly's Saloon
513 W Main St
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://www.facebook.com/PengillysSaloon/events