Tree City Tease: Sunday Burlesque

Join us every first and third Sunday at Pengilly's Saloon for our burlesque-focused open stage shows!

We have new performers cutting their teeth on rhinestones and established performers bringing fresh acts. A free show on a Sunday? Let's start the week off right.

Doors at 7, Show at 8

Tipping is encouraged. Screaming is mandatory.

21+ (Free entry, Donations appreciated)

Pengilly’s Saloon

513 W Main St. Boise, ID