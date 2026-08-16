Tree City Tease: Sunday Burlesque
Tree City Tease: Sunday Burlesque
Join us every first and third Sunday at Pengilly's Saloon for our burlesque-focused open stage shows!
We have new performers cutting their teeth on rhinestones and established performers bringing fresh acts. A free show on a Sunday? Let's start the week off right.
Doors at 7, Show at 8
Tipping is encouraged. Screaming is mandatory.
21+ (Free entry, Donations appreciated)
Pengilly’s Saloon
513 W Main St. Boise, ID
Pengilly's Saloon
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every month on Sunday through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tree City Tease
treecitytease@gmal.com