TREEvia Night

Join Trees Idaho + University of Idaho Extension, Ada County for TREEvia at Lost Grove Brewing!

Test your tree knowledge, grab some food and drinks, and compete for prizes with fellow tree people.

Trees Idaho is a statewide nonprofit that partners with communities, organizations, and residents to plan for, plant, and care for trees that clean our air and water, reduce energy costs, and bring communities together. We provide the resources and expertise to help your community flourish, because trees aren't just nice to have, they're essential infrastructure for Idaho's future.