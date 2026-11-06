TRiViAL PURSUiTS: GEOGRAPHY

TRiViAL PURSUiTS Straight facts from real questionable stories. 2026-27 mainstage season | JUMP REAL ANSWERS YOU CAN’T LOOK UP Bored? Game on. Forget what you find on the back of a card or the other side of a Google rabbit hole. Some facts are only checked by actual experience and questionable judgment. For the 17 th mainstage season of Story Story Night, we take trivia personally with true stories on a categorical theme. Told live on stage and without notes. With featured storytellers shuffled with a spontaneous story slam. This show is made for the stuff you can’t believe happened. For every slice of life. And for hard-won answers that stick with you. Roll with it. You never know what’ll come up next. On the last Tuesday of every month at JUMP, grab a pass and get on board. It’s game Night. YOUR TURN. Truth, be told. Pick a category, any category, and toss us a teaser to story@storystorynight.org. November 24th - GEOGRAPHY December 29 – ENTERTAiNMENT January 26 – HiSTORY February 23 – ARTS & LiTERATURE March 30 – SCiENCE & NATURE April 27 - SPORTS & LEiSURE JUMP Doors at 6:30pm | Stories at 7pm Hosted by Jodi Eichelberger $22 in advance | $25 at the door or with Story Subscription Season Sponsor: Keenly Show Sponsors: Digestive Health Clinic, LLC; Boise Group Real Estate