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Trunk or Treat in Meridian

Trunk or Treat in Meridian

Meridian’s annual Truck or Treat is pure Halloween magic—high-energy, high-spirited, and absolutely packed with fun.

Costumes, music, a buzzing dance floor, and lively performances turn the night into a full-on fall party where kids can dance, laugh, and let loose while families soak up the festive vibe. It’s that unmistakable community energy that makes Meridian special with more than 90 businesses decorating their vehicles and handing out candy.

If you’re looking for the most exciting, feel-good Halloween celebration in town, Truck or Treat is where everyone wants to be.

Attendance is free. A donation of $1 per child is encouraged to support the Meridian Food Bank Backpack Program. Look for their booth to drop dry goods into the donation barrels or click below to donate online.

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Want to host a trunk? As our attendance continues to grow—surpassing 4,000 in recent years—we need an increasing number of trunks to match the excitement. Join us in making this year’s celebration the best one yet! Fill out a Trunk or Treat application here: https://meridiancity.org/parks/specialevents/trunkortreat/trunk-application/

Meridian City Hall
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Meridian Parks and Recreation
teller@meridiancity.org
www.meridiancity.org
Meridian City Hall
33 E. Broadway
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2089183480
meridianmainstreetmarket@gmail.com
www.meridianmainstreetmarket.com