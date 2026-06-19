Tuesday Tarot Readings at Modern Apothecary

The cosmos are calling!

On July 7th, Neptune stations retrograde, making it one of the most mystically charged days of the year. Stop into Modern Apothecary in BoDo anytime between 11AM–6PM for a walk-in tarot reading with Siren Tarot.

Readings start at $15 (Sliding scale available)

Whether you've been carrying a big question around or just want to see what the cards have to say, this is your sign.

See you Tuesday.