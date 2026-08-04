Under the Same Sky: The Wassmuth Center's 23rd Annual Change Your World Gala
Under the Same Sky: The Wassmuth Center's 23rd Annual Change Your World Gala
For generations, people have looked to the stars-not just for answers, but for hope. A reminder that even in the darkest skies, light endures. This year, we gather with that same spirit. As we celebrate 30 years of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, we also look to the promise of the future. To lift our gaze beyond what is toward what could be. To imagine a world where connection, dignity, and justice are not distant ideals, but daily realities. Under the same sky, we’ll celebrate the power of possibility and the impact we can make when we choose to reach for it together. Join us for an evening of inspiration and impact as we raise critical funds for the work for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights!
JUMP Event Center - Pioneer Room
$150-$200
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
2083450304
info@wassmuthcenter.org
JUMP Event Center - Pioneer Room
1000 W Myrtle StBoise, Idaho 83702
208-639-6610
assist@jumpboise.org