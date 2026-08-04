Under the Same Sky: The Wassmuth Center's 23rd Annual Change Your World Gala

For generations, people have looked to the stars-not just for answers, but for hope. A reminder that even in the darkest skies, light endures. This year, we gather with that same spirit. As we celebrate 30 years of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, we also look to the promise of the future. To lift our gaze beyond what is toward what could be. To imagine a world where connection, dignity, and justice are not distant ideals, but daily realities. Under the same sky, we’ll celebrate the power of possibility and the impact we can make when we choose to reach for it together. Join us for an evening of inspiration and impact as we raise critical funds for the work for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights!