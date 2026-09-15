Unlock Your Healing Potential
Unlock Your Healing Potential
Join nationally recognized physician and educator Dr. Victoria Maizes, MD, for an evening exploring integrative medicine and whole-person health. Learn how simple, evidence-based lifestyle strategies can help you heal faster, prevent disease, and live well.
Dr. Maizes is the founding Executive Director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona and author of Heal Faster: Unlock Your Body's Rapid Recovery Reflex. A nationally recognized leader in integrative medicine, she has spent decades advancing the integration of evidence-based lifestyle medicine into conventional healthcare and training thousands of healthcare professionals.
Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Old Idaho Penitentiary Shirt Factory
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ada County Medical Society Foundation
208-336-2930
director@adamedicalsociety.org
Old Idaho Penitentiary Shirt Factory
2445 Old Penitentiary RoadBoise, Idaho 83712
2083342620
events@ishs.idaho.gov