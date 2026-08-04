Using Land Records to Fill the Gaps in Your Genealogical Research

Discover how land records can solve your genealogical brick walls by placing ancestors in a specific time and place. This presentation explores the differences between State and Federal land states, demonstrates how to navigate the BLM GLO website, and reveals how to uncover hidden familial relationships within deed transfers. Learn to interpret the clues left behind in the soil to reconstruct your family’s history.

Speaker Bio: Susan Kim is a professional genealogist who honed her research and analytical skills while completing a master’s degree in epidemiology and during a 30-year career as a pediatrician. In 2020, she transitioned her focus from medicine to family history. She holds a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University and operates her own research firm, Susan C. Kim, Family Historian.