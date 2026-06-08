VEA 4th of July Pancake Breakfast

Join the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance for the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast, a long-standing community tradition we are proud to carry forward after decades of leadership from the Gem State Kiwanis Club. $5 for breakfast......VETERANS EAT FREE! Start your Fourth of July the right way. ​Funds raised support the work of the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance, helping veterans and military spouses start and grow businesses through free education, mentorship, and ongoing support. When you show up, you are not just attending an event. You are supporting something that creates real impact in the community.