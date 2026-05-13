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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Vocalocity

Vocalocity

Vocalocity is bringing their “We’re Halfway There” Tour to the Egyptian Theatre to Boise with a live show driven by bold arrangements, strong vocals and a setlist stacked with crowd favorites. You’ve never experienced a cappella music like this!

Blending 80s classics with modern hits, the group delivers a performance that feels fresh, familiar, and built for a live audience. Some of their songs include hits such as “We Built This City,” I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Living on a Prayer,” “Golden,” “Viva la Vida” and more!

Whether you’ve followed them for years or you’re seeing them for the first time, this is the show to catch.

The Egyptian Theatre
30
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/