Voces Internship of Idaho Loteria Night

Raise a glass and support the next generation of journalists. 🍻

Throughout July, a portion of proceeds from every Stand-Up Pale Ale at Boise Brewing will benefit Voces Internship of Idaho, helping provide paid internship opportunities, mentorship, and hands-on newsroom experience for emerging journalists across Idaho.

Then join us Friday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at Boise Brewing for a night of Lotería, community, and a chance to learn more about Voces — all while supporting the future of local journalism.