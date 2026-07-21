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Voces Internship of Idaho Loteria Night

Voces Internship of Idaho Loteria Night

Raise a glass and support the next generation of journalists. 🍻

Throughout July, a portion of proceeds from every Stand-Up Pale Ale at Boise Brewing will benefit Voces Internship of Idaho, helping provide paid internship opportunities, mentorship, and hands-on newsroom experience for emerging journalists across Idaho.

Then join us Friday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at Boise Brewing for a night of Lotería, community, and a chance to learn more about Voces — all while supporting the future of local journalism.

Boise Brewing
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Voces Internship of Idaho
2083530371
vocesinternshipidaho@gmail.com
vocesinternship.com
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com