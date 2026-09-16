Walk a thon for Wreaths across America
Walk a thon for Wreaths across America
Twin Falls Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is having a 5K walk a thon at the canyon rim Trail by the visitor center on October 3 2026 at noon to raise funds for Wreaths Across America. Registration is $17 per person and will be used to purchase a wreath to lay on a veterans grave on the Wreaths across America day December 19th 2026.
Twin Falls Visitor Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Twin Falls Visitor Center
2015 Neilsen Point PlTwin Falls, Idaho 83301