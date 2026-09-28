Watercolor Wellness: Artist Reception

Wednesday, October 14th, 6:00pm

We held a watercolor workshop for adults 55 and better! Participants learned new skills and discovered a few things about themselves along the way. Now that the workshop has come to a close, we invite you to a reception celebrating the participants’ work. Each artist will display a piece they created themselves, and we hope to share it with you. Light refreshments provided. This event is open to the public, not just participants. Join us for a night of joy and accomplishment.

This program is made possible by a grant administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries with funding from the Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Arts Idaho, and Lifetime Arts. Additional support is provided by the Idaho Commission on Aging, the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.