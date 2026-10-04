The WCA presents "If These Walls Could Talk: A Domestic Violence Anthology Performance," a live reading on Wednesday, October 14. Doors at 6 PM, performance at 7 PM.

Four stories are told from the perspectives of different survivors of domestic abuse. As each shares their story, the performance teaches the audience about the cycle of abuse through powerful imagery and storytelling.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown.