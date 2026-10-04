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WCA Presents: If These Walls Could Talk - A Domestic Violence Anthology Performance

WCA Presents: If These Walls Could Talk - A Domestic Violence Anthology Performance

The WCA presents "If These Walls Could Talk: A Domestic Violence Anthology Performance," a live reading on Wednesday, October 14. Doors at 6 PM, performance at 7 PM.

Four stories are told from the perspectives of different survivors of domestic abuse. As each shares their story, the performance teaches the audience about the cycle of abuse through powerful imagery and storytelling.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown.

The Comedy Lounge
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WCA
2083433688
philanthropy@wcaboise.org
https://www.wcaboise.org/news-and-events/sueb-5k-10k/
The Comedy Lounge
2417 Bank Drive
Boise, Idaho 83705