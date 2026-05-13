Wicked Camp: Music Theatre Intensive Day Camp
Wicked Camp: Music Theatre Intensive Day Camp
Do you have a WICKED talented student who is looking for a creative outlet this summer?
Join us at "Wicked Camp", Musical Theatre Intensive Day Camp at College of Idaho in Caldwell, July 6-10, 2026. Open for rising 9-12 grade students of all backgrounds and experience levels. Learn all things music theatre and perform a showcase of scenes from Wicked! Limited spots available. - learn more and sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/wickedcamp2026
USE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT CODE "TOSSTOSS" FOR 10% OFF! EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 1ST, 2026!
Artistic Director: Dr. Christi Amonson
Music Director: Travis Horton
Arts Administrator: Edith Dull
Langroise Center for Performing and Fine Arts, College of Idaho
08:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jul 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
College of Idaho Performing Arts
208-459-5426
performingarts@collegeofidaho.edu
Langroise Center for Performing and Fine Arts, College of Idaho
2112 Cleveland BlvdCaldwell, Idaho 83605
208-459-5426
performingarts@collegeofidaho.edu