© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Wicked Camp: Music Theatre Intensive Day Camp

Wicked Camp: Music Theatre Intensive Day Camp

Do you have a WICKED talented student who is looking for a creative outlet this summer?

Join us at "Wicked Camp", Musical Theatre Intensive Day Camp at College of Idaho in Caldwell, July 6-10, 2026. Open for rising 9-12 grade students of all backgrounds and experience levels. Learn all things music theatre and perform a showcase of scenes from Wicked! Limited spots available. - learn more and sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/wickedcamp2026

USE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT CODE "TOSSTOSS" FOR 10% OFF! EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 1ST, 2026!

Artistic Director: Dr. Christi Amonson
Music Director: Travis Horton
Arts Administrator: Edith Dull

Langroise Center for Performing and Fine Arts, College of Idaho
08:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jul 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

College of Idaho Performing Arts
208-459-5426
performingarts@collegeofidaho.edu
https://shorturl.at/QcQ4j
Langroise Center for Performing and Fine Arts, College of Idaho
2112 Cleveland Blvd
Caldwell, Idaho 83605
208-459-5426
performingarts@collegeofidaho.edu
https://shorturl.at/QcQ4j