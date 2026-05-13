Wicked Camp: Music Theatre Intensive Day Camp

Do you have a WICKED talented student who is looking for a creative outlet this summer?

Join us at "Wicked Camp", Musical Theatre Intensive Day Camp at College of Idaho in Caldwell, July 6-10, 2026. Open for rising 9-12 grade students of all backgrounds and experience levels. Learn all things music theatre and perform a showcase of scenes from Wicked! Limited spots available. - learn more and sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/wickedcamp2026

USE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT CODE "TOSSTOSS" FOR 10% OFF! EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 1ST, 2026!

Artistic Director: Dr. Christi Amonson

Music Director: Travis Horton

Arts Administrator: Edith Dull

