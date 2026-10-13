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WILD RUMOURS - A FLEETWOOD MAC EXPERIENCE

WILD RUMOURS - A FLEETWOOD MAC EXPERIENCE

Wild Rumours is a 6 member band from Seattle that delivers high-energy performances built on detailed vocal harmonies and musical dynamics that cover the classic 1975 Fleetwood Mac and 1978 Rumors albums (Buckingham-Nicks era). The band recreates the iconic sound and emotional power of Fleetwood Mac's most celebrated songs with precision and stadium level energy.
Appropriate for all ages.

Four Rivers Cultural Center
$10 - $55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concerts of Treasure Valley
2087392777
communityconcertstv@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Wild Rumours
info@wildrumours.com
Four Rivers Cultural Center
676 SW 5th Avenue
Ontario, Oregon 97914
5418898191
info@4rcc.com
www.4rcc.com