Wine Not Give
Wine Not Give
Join us at Split Rail Winery on Thursday, November 12th, from 5-8pm for a Wish Granters benefit night! There will be delicious wine, raffle items, and some fun wine-themed activities as well! Split Rail will be donating 20% of wine sales during the event hours to Wish Granters. This will be a great kick start to your weekend while also supporting a great cause. It is free to attend, so we will see you there! See less
Split Rail Winery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wish Granters
208-377-9029
info@wishgranters.org
Split Rail Winery
3200 W Chinden BlvdGarden City, Idaho 83714
208-391-2823
INFO@LEAPHOUSING.ORG