Wine Not Give

Join us at Split Rail Winery on Thursday, November 12th, from 5-8pm for a Wish Granters benefit night! There will be delicious wine, raffle items, and some fun wine-themed activities as well! Split Rail will be donating 20% of wine sales during the event hours to Wish Granters. This will be a great kick start to your weekend while also supporting a great cause. It is free to attend, so we will see you there! See less

