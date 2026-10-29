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Wine Not Give

Wine Not Give

Join us at Split Rail Winery on Thursday, November 12th, from 5-8pm for a Wish Granters benefit night! There will be delicious wine, raffle items, and some fun wine-themed activities as well! Split Rail will be donating 20% of wine sales during the event hours to Wish Granters. This will be a great kick start to your weekend while also supporting a great cause. It is free to attend, so we will see you there! See less

Split Rail Winery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wish Granters
208-377-9029
info@wishgranters.org
https://www.wishgranters.org/
Split Rail Winery
3200 W Chinden Blvd
Garden City, Idaho 83714
208-391-2823
INFO@LEAPHOUSING.ORG
https://www.leaphousing.org/events/leap-and-split-rail