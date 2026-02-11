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Wintry Wonderland Holiday Market 2026

Wintry Wonderland Holiday Market 2026

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the Wintry Wonderland Holiday Market, presented by Eat.Drink.Shop!
Join us for a festive weekend of shopping, discovering unique treasures, and supporting talented local makers, artisans, and small businesses—all in the beautiful setting of The Riverside Hotel.
Just in time for holiday gift-giving, explore a thoughtfully curated collection of handcrafted gifts, artisan foods, jewelry, home décor, boutique finds, specialty treats, and one-of-a-kind creations you won't find in big-box stores.
Whether you're searching for the perfect gift, treating yourself, or simply soaking up the holiday spirit, Wintry Wonderland is the perfect way to kick off the season.
Event Details
Saturday, November 28: 9 AM – 4 PM
Sunday, November 29: 9 AM – 1 PM
Location: The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho
Shop small. Celebrate local. Make the season magical!
Bring your friends, make a day of it, and discover why shopping local makes the holidays even more special.

The Riverside Hotel
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eat. Drink. Shop. Idaho
(208) 921-2384
eatdrinkshopidaho@gmail.com
https://eatdrinkshopidaho.com/
The Riverside Hotel
2900 Chinden Blvd
GARDEN CITY, Idaho 83714
2083431871
EVENTS@RIVERSIDEBOISE.COM
https://riversideboise.com/meet/