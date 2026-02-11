Wintry Wonderland Holiday Market 2026

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the Wintry Wonderland Holiday Market, presented by Eat.Drink.Shop!

Join us for a festive weekend of shopping, discovering unique treasures, and supporting talented local makers, artisans, and small businesses—all in the beautiful setting of The Riverside Hotel.

Just in time for holiday gift-giving, explore a thoughtfully curated collection of handcrafted gifts, artisan foods, jewelry, home décor, boutique finds, specialty treats, and one-of-a-kind creations you won't find in big-box stores.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift, treating yourself, or simply soaking up the holiday spirit, Wintry Wonderland is the perfect way to kick off the season.

Event Details

Saturday, November 28: 9 AM – 4 PM

Sunday, November 29: 9 AM – 1 PM

Location: The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho

Shop small. Celebrate local. Make the season magical!

Bring your friends, make a day of it, and discover why shopping local makes the holidays even more special.