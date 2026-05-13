Wish Granters' biggest event of the year – Wishes & Wine – is coming up on Memorial Day, May 25th! It will be held at Indian Creek Winery from 12-4pm. Mark your calendars and get your tickets because this is a day you don't want to miss. There will be wine tasting from fabulous local wineries, live music from awesome bands, delicious food trucks, an amazing live and silent auction, and more! Online ticket sales end at 8pm MST on Sunday, May 24th. Tickets cost more at the door, so get yours today!

The money raised goes towards our wish granting program for terminally ill adults in Idaho. 💚💙