Women's 3 night Beginner Backpacking Trip

This three-night women-only backpacking trip north of McCall along the Crestline Trail offers a supportive, EmpowHering environment for those new to backcountry camping. Whether you're looking to build confidence outdoors, connect with nature, or just enjoy a peaceful night under the stars with like-minded women, this trip is designed to be accessible, low-pressure, and rewarding. This is a through hike. We will coordinate vehicles and shuttles.

Trip Overview:

Duration: 4 days / 3 nights - camp at a different lake each night

Who It's For:

Women of all ages (18+ or 15 with an adult) who are new to backpacking or looking to gain more confidence outdoors in a welcoming, beginner-friendly environment.

Backpacking Distance: Max of 4 miles each day - general elevation change is downhill

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

Maximum Backpackers: 6

Trip Highlights:

Basic skills training videos available at registration: how to pack, pitch a tent, filter water, and manage hygiene in the backcountry

Plus - a personal, up to 30-minute call with your guide, Kristina

A gentle Crestline Trail with minimal elevation change, perfect for beginners

All-women group for a comfortable, supportive experience

Time to slow down and reconnect—think journaling by the water, bonfires, meaningful conversations, and supportive community

Spend evenings stargazing and sharing stories by the bon fire

Within a week of registration:

Access to the Google Drive for your trip will be provided to you. This includes access to training videos, packing list and a link to a survey. Please complete survey before your meeting with Kristina - this includes vital medical, dietary restrictions and preferences, and gear information.

4 to 6 Weeks Prior to Trip:

One-on-one call with your guide, Kristina. We will discuss dietary needs, medical concerns, current physical abilities and training plan to get or stay in shape, gear and packing.

Meet in McCall at 10:30 to head to get parking and vehicles organized for the trip.

Wednesday morning: Get some vehicles to Box Lake Trailhead. Shuttle to Pearl Lake trailhead to begin the trip.

Wednesday 2 miles to camp at Pearl Lake.

Thursday 3 miles to camp at Brush Lake.

Friday 2 miles to camp at Box Lake.

Saturday 3 miles to get to the Box Lake trailhead.

All meals and snacks are included. All shared equipment in included: such as water filter, stove, first aid kit, navigational tools, and more.