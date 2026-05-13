Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals
Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals
Join us on June 16th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media at the WaFd Bank HQ Building!
This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.
Date: Tuesday, June 16th, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: WaFd Bank HQ Building—5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713
Grab a friend and get your tickets here: Peppershock.com/events
WaFd Bank HQ Building
$25
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
WaFd Bank HQ Building
5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713Boise, Idaho 83713
info@peppershock.com