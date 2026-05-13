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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

Join us on June 16th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media at the WaFd Bank HQ Building!

This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.

Date: Tuesday, June 16th, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: WaFd Bank HQ Building—5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713

Grab a friend and get your tickets here: Peppershock.com/events

WaFd Bank HQ Building
$25
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com
WaFd Bank HQ Building
5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713
Boise, Idaho 83713
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/