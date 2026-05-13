Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

Join us on June 16th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media at the WaFd Bank HQ Building!

This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.

Date: Tuesday, June 16th, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: WaFd Bank HQ Building—5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713

Grab a friend and get your tickets here: Peppershock.com/events