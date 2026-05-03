Workshop: Visualize. Paint. Dance.

In this immersive workshop, Artist-in-residence Kara Wilkes guides participants through a creative, multi-sensory journey that blends visualization, writing, visual artmaking, and dancing. Inspired by Anna Halprin’s Psychokinetic Visualization Process, Kara shares a method of choreographing she developed during her MFA in Dance research focusing on embodied trauma and healing techniques using dance. The workshop engages participants in a guided visualization and a writing process that prepare them for expressive drawing/painting. Group art stations are provided to encourage relaxed, collaborative experiences while participants make visual artwork. Inspired by their paintings, participants then translate their creations into movement, developing personal dance phrases and expanding them through partner or small group collaborations. The workshop culminates in an optional sharing and reflection circle, where participants may present their artwork and movement pieces, engage in discussion, and close with either a guided meditation or playful group improvisation—leaving with both their artwork and a deeper connection to their creative expression.

Partial scholarships available by request to info@surelsplace.org.

Biography:

Kara Wilkes (North Carolina) is a choreographer, educator, visual artist and filmmaker. Her expertise in classical and contemporary ballet is supported by her twenty-year career performing works by Alvin Ailey, Twyla Tharp, Alonzo King, Nacho Duato, Jacqulyn Buglisi, Dwight Rhoden, George Balanchine, Darrell Grand Moultrie, and others. In 2019, Kara earned her MFA in Dance from Hollins University where she began researching embodied generational trauma and healing techniques that employ dance. Her choreographic works also reflect various effects of the Intelligence Age on human relationships and our planet.

Kara was a 2022-23 Toulmin Choreography Fellow through NYU’s Center for Ballet and the Arts and National Sawdust. She is the resident choreographer for Chautauqua Dance and recently created for Ballet Idaho Training Program, The Tallahassee Ballet, Traverse City Dance Project, Texas Christian University, and the USC Kaufman School of Dance. Kara has also been on dance faculties at Florida State University, Wake Forest University, Santa Clara University, and Mills College.