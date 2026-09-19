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World renowned sitarist performing Indian classical music on sitar

World renowned sitarist performing Indian classical music on sitar

World renowned Sitarist, Reshma Srivastava, will perform Indian classical music on sitar

She is one of an elite group of classical Indian musicians skilled in the art of enlivening the most refined frequencies of sound according to the changing rhythms of nature. These melodies provide support for individual health and happiness, along with harmony in world consciousness, balance in nature, and peace in the world.

Ming studio
$20 adult. $13 student $13 Ming member
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Main Studios and Transcendental Meditation for Women
Info@tm-women.org
http//tm-women.org

Artist Group Info

Reshma was
reshmasrivastaca.com
Ming studio
420 S. 6th St.
Boise, Idaho 83702
info@mingstudios.org
Www.mingstudios.org