World renowned sitarist performing Indian classical music on sitar
World renowned sitarist performing Indian classical music on sitar
World renowned Sitarist, Reshma Srivastava, will perform Indian classical music on sitar
She is one of an elite group of classical Indian musicians skilled in the art of enlivening the most refined frequencies of sound according to the changing rhythms of nature. These melodies provide support for individual health and happiness, along with harmony in world consciousness, balance in nature, and peace in the world.
Ming studio
$20 adult. $13 student $13 Ming member
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Main Studios and Transcendental Meditation for Women
Info@tm-women.org
Artist Group Info
Reshma was